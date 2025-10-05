UBS Group Cuts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $27.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 17.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy

In other news, CEO Brian Grass purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,460.04. This represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Scheuerman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,115.33. This trade represents a 43.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $425,948. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,951,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 332,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 316,755 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 306,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $14,013,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

