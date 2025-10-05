Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:CURX) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Curanex Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 6th. Curanex Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Curanex Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CURX
Curanex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5%
About Curanex Pharmaceuticals
Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Curanex Pharmaceuticals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.