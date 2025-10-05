Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:CURX) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Curanex Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 6th. Curanex Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Curanex Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

Get Curanex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CURX

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5%

About Curanex Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:CURX opened at $0.78 on Friday. Curanex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

(Get Free Report)

Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.