Antharas Inc. Prices IPO at $4.00-$5.00 Per Share (AAS)

Antharas Inc. (AAS) expects to raise $5.85 million in an initial public offering on the week of October 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Antharas Inc. generated $19.55 million in revenue and $10 thousand in net income. Antharas Inc. has a market cap of $86 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Antharas Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We are a property developer in Malaysia. We manage all aspects of real estate development while offering a wide range of services to our clientele.Â We conduct our business through Antharas Hills. Antharas Inc is a holding company. We are a full-service community property developer based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia which manages all aspects of real estate development and offers a comprehensive range of services to our clients. As of the date of this prospectus, our property management portfolio consists of one property, which remains partially sold.Â We aim to provide a holistic approach, and to that end our mission is to support innovative living by developing new properties in an all-in-one ecosystem through property technology, or â€?PropTech,â€? that we believe will enrich the lives of those residing in our managed properties. Â We believe, 2025 will be an exciting year for the Company as we plan to offer new products and services, in PropTech (property technology, as further defined below) and hospitality. As of the date of this prospectus, some of our PropTech products are market-ready but no sales of our PropTech products have been completed. There can be no assurance that we can sell any of our PropTech products at all. On the hospitality front, we expect to begin to generate revenues by the end of the third quarter of 2025. However, there can be no assurance that we will achieve this timeline or generate revenue as anticipated. Our property development target market is strategically set in Southeast Asia (â€?SEAâ€?), beginning with a solid business foundation in Malaysia, which boasts excellent physical infrastructure and stable, conducive government policies. Â Antharas 1Â is located in the heart of Genting Permai, a stoneâ€™s throw away from Genting Highlands, otherwise known as Genting – The City Of Entertainment. Also, being only 40 kilometers north of Kuala Lumpur, Antharas 1 comes with unrivalled views, nestled by natural forestry and habitats. Comprising of three towers of 41, 28 and 30 stories respectively; the project consists of a total of 476 residential units and 14 retail units. Our development pipeline consists of two planned projects, Grand Antharas and Austin Antharas, which are in the preliminary stage of pre-construction development and remain tentative. These projects include Austin Antharas, our service apartment project in Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, and Grand Antharas, our condominium complex project in Genting Permai, Genting Highlands, Malaysia. Completion of the Grand Antharas project is contingent on securing bank financing, finalizing the land acquisition agreement, and obtaining regulatory approvals, none of which are guaranteed as of the date of this prospectus. Of the estimated net proceeds from this Offering, approximately 46% will be allocated to land acquisition costs for future property development projects, including Grand Antharas. A portion of this amount will fund 20% of the land acquisition costs for Grand Antharas, with the remaining 80% expected to be financed through bank financing. However, as of the date of this prospectus, there is no definitive agreement in place for such financing. The formal application and approval of such financing facility can typically only be secured upon execution and stamping of the definitive sale and purchase agreement for the land acquisition, which is currently in process and not yet finalized. The completion of this project, including the land acquisition, is contingent on securing additional funding, which has not yet been obtained. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to secure such financing on favorable terms or at all. See â€?Risk Factors â€“ Our ability to complete the Grand Antharas project and other potential future projects depends on obtaining additional financing, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all.â€?Â For more information on these future development projects, seeÂ â€?Business â€“ Antharas Hills â€“ Tech-Driven Property Development â€“ Our Project Pipeline.â€? PropTech.Â Through our subsidiary PDI Design and our in-house technology team, we are dedicated to developing technologies tailored for advanced building management and property technologies, enabling us to build a unified ecosystem that will grow close-knit communities. This will drive a holistic vision of connected living. PropTech products include property management tools, intelligent parking, intelligent elevators, intelligent security, efficient unmanned delivery systems, intelligent spaces and personalized services, all managed with digital technology. As of the date of this prospectus, some of our PropTech products are market-ready but no sales of our PropTech products have been completed. We plan to install our PropTech products into all of our projects, including Antharas 1, Grand Antharas and Austin Antharas, and to commercialize and sell them separately to other developers. However, there can be no assurance that we can sell any of our PropTech products at all. We are also continuously developing new PropTech features in-house,Â including enhancements to market-ready products. Hospitality.Â Through our subsidiary Antharas M, we plan to offer distinctive hospitality management through our franchise agreement with Wyndham Hotels. By the end of the third quarter of 2025, we expect to provide the full range of hospitality services at a facility to be named â€?Wyndham Garden Suites Genting Highlandsâ€? (â€?Wyndham GS Gentingâ€?), which is located in one of the three towers of Antharas 1. We expect to begin to generate revenues from our hospitality services by the end of the third quarter of 2025. However, there can be no assurance that we will achieve this timeline or generate revenue as anticipated. Malaysia Real Estate Market.Â According to Mordor Intelligence Malaysia Real Estate Market Size and Share Analysis Report published in 2023, the overall real estate market in Malaysia (including residential, commercial and other property types), was estimated at USD 34.47 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 47.53 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (â€?CAGRâ€?) of 6.64%. Southeast Asia PropTech Market.Â According to the PropTech Global Trends 2022 Annual Barometer, the PropTech market in Southeast Asia remains relatively untapped and shows significant potential for growth. Malaysia Hospitality Services Market.Â According to Mordor Intelligence Hotel Industry in Malaysia Size and Share Analysis report published in 2022, the value of the hospitality industry in Malaysia was estimated at USD 4 billion in 2022, and the hospitality industry in Malaysia was poised for significant growth with an expected CAGR of over 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is bolstered by the Malaysian governmentâ€™s Smart Tourism 4.0 Initiative, which focuses on digitizing the sector and developing smart tourism products and infrastructure. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024.Â (Note: Antharas is offering 1.25 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $5.63 million, if priced at the $4.50 mid-point of its range.) “.

Antharas Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 37 employees. The company is located at 40, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar 59100, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and can be reached via phone at or on the web at https://www.geoantharas.com.my/.

