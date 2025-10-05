Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 136 to GBX 122 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 130 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 to GBX 147 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 138.14.

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 106.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.52.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The homebuilder reported GBX 3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

