Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 3.44. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,747.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,479 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.