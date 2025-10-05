Patrick Coveney Sells 69,007 Shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Coveney sold 69,007 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173, for a total transaction of £119,382.11.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 170.50 on Friday. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 134.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 196.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5,683.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 285 to GBX 262 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 to GBX 330 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 190 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SSP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.40.

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.