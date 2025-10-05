Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

