Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.