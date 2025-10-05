Card Factory’s (CARD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 185 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Card Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 148.33.

CARD stock opened at GBX 99.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.93 million, a PE ratio of 729.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 73 and a 1 year high of GBX 115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.52.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Card Factory will post 15.8347676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 52,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 per share, for a total transaction of £49,751.50. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

