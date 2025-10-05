Christine Johnson Sells 2,539 Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) insider Christine Johnson sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176, for a total value of £4,468.64.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BIPS opened at GBX 176.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 164 and a 1-year high of GBX 177.50. The company has a market capitalization of £388.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.14.

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported GBX 6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Invesco Bond Income Plus had a net margin of 157.83% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Managed by Rhys Davies and Edward Craven, the Company’s investment objective is to seek to obtain both high income and capital growth from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

