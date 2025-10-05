Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.50 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Elemental Altus Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$17.63.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ELE

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Down 0.8%

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Shares of CVE ELE opened at C$24.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.83. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$25.79. The company has a market cap of C$601.26 million, a PE ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 0.01.

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.