Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, October 6th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $2.6820 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $131.20 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Zacks Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.