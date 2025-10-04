AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FF Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $225.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

