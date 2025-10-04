Ameriflex Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ameriflex Group Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 31.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

CRM stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day moving average is $260.32. The stock has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $531,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,657,152.98. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,213. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

