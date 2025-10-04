AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 27,766 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $90,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $713.88.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $790.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $755.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

