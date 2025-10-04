Ameriflex Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ameriflex Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3%

DIS stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

