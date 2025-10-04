Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 420 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 5.4% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $297.40 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

