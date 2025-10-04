ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $61,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $251.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $234.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $413.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

