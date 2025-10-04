Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.39.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:LLY opened at $840.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $734.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $937.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

