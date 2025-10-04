Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Barrett & Company Inc.’s Largest Position

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $331.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.47. The company has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

