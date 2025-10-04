Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 12,200.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.70.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

