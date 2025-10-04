Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 497.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,489,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.8%

KO stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $286.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

