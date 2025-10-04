NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.49 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

