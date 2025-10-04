Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $410.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.92, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
