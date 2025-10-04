Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 51.3% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,566,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,198,000 after purchasing an additional 869,780 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 20.3% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Arete Research raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.