Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 4.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $713.88.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4%

GS opened at $790.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $755.05 and its 200 day moving average is $655.05. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

