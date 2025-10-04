Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 305 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.