Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 408 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day moving average of $160.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

