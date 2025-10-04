Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

