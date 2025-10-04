Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 177 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Boeing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Boeing by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.76. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.91.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

