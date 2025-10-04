Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $481.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.98.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

