Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,433.5% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 10,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $581.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

