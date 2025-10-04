LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Shares of INTU opened at $679.94 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

