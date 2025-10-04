Stanich Group LLC Sells 422 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Stanich Group LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Stanich Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the second quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

