Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $413.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

