Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.39.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $840.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $734.60 and a 200-day moving average of $766.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

