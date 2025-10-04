Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $50.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $50,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $357.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $358.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

