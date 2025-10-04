Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after buying an additional 1,688,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,712,019,000 after buying an additional 1,541,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $20,722,402.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,674.44. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $259,351,606. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $207.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $212.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

