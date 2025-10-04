Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys 682 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

