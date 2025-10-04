Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $481.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

