Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1%

CVX opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

