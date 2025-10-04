DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 651 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.59 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

