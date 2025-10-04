Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 target price (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $283.80 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.