GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $41,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GE Vernova by 47.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,730 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $595.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

