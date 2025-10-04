Triad Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after purchasing an additional 262,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NEE opened at $80.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

