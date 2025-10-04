Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 119,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ACN opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

