111 Capital Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

111 Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1,433.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of 111 Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 111 Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 35.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $581.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.67. The stock has a market cap of $525.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

