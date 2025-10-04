Quent Capital LLC Buys 2,599 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

