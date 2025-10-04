NTV Asset Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

