LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 469.9% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,479 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 223.6% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

