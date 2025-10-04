Sava Infond d.o.o. Sells 750 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Sava Infond d.o.o. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.32 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85. The stock has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.03%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

